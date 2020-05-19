Normal People star drops major finale spoiler during TV interview – leaving fans furious

The spoiler was revealed on BBC's The One Show

Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones dropped a major finale spoiler during a TV interview this week, leaving fans furious.

The popular 12-part drama was released on the BBC iPlayer late last month, however, the series is also airing episodically on RTÉ One and BBC One.

Daisy, who plays Marianne in the Irish drama, seemed to forget this when she was asked if there could be a second season of Normal People during an interview on The One Show.

“I hope that they remain that level of settled and happy that they get by the end of the series,” she told the host Alex Jones.

“I really think it’s wonderful that Marianne kind of enables Connell to follow his dream as a writer in New York.”

“So, I really hope that he sticks at it, and he carries on doing what he loves. And Marianne, I kind of imagine that she moves in with Lorraine and they have quite a happy little life together,” she added.

Alex proceeded to explain that it was hard to interview the pair without spoiling the series for viewers.

Furious fans quickly took to Twitter and expressed their anger over the huge spoiler.

“#TheOneShow #NormalPeople ‘no spoilers’ You’ve just spoilt it!” one user wrote.

“I’m glad I’ve already seen Normal People considering Daisy just ruined the ending for every f***er else,” another tweeted.

“I think both leads are incredible in this but I’m livid that @DaisyEdgarJones let slip the ending re: NYC. Daisy some of his are savouring watching this slowly each week on BBC1. Some of us haven’t read the book!! Now I have nothing to look forward to as you’ve blown the ending!!” another fan commented.

I think both leads are incredible in this but I’m livid that @DaisyEdgarJones let slip the ending re:NYC Daisy some of his are savouring watching this slowly each week on BBC1. Some of us haven’t read the book!! Now I have nothing to look forward to as you’ve blown the ending!! — Natalija Harbinson (@NatalijainKT3) May 19, 2020

The news comes after Lenny Abrahamson, who directed Normal People, shared never before seen footage from the show with his followers on Twitter.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we chat through Matt Damon’s ‘fairytale’ lockdown in Dublin, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s paternity test drama and why OnlyFans is getting so popular:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gosscast is available on iTunes and Spotify and all usual podcast channels.