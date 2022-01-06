The new season of First Dates Ireland kicks off tonight.

The tables at the First Dates restaurant might be spaced a little more apart than usual due to Covid-19 restrictions, but that won’t stop the sparks flying – or fizzling out entirely.

In the season premiere, Sassy Órán (19) from Dublin goes on his first ever blind date with student Luke (20) from Mayo.

A brand new series of #FirstDatesIRL is back this Thursday. Will Geniele and Shane have a spark? 📺 First Dates Ireland | Thursday 9.30pm @RTE2 @RTEplayer pic.twitter.com/XgTZ9ZADLC — RTÉ (@rte) January 5, 2022

Meanwhile, 57-year-old Jenny from Tipperary is just a girl standing in front of 59-year-old mature student Seamus from Meath who knows all the best lines from Notting Hill.

Free-spirited Geniele (30) from Rush embarks on a flight of fancy with airline pilot Shane (28) from Kildare, who arrives with a glowing letter of recommendation.

Finally, when factory worker and one-woman charm offensive Emma (26) from Cork meets devil-may-care Scott (26), also from Cork, they quickly discover they speak each other’s language.

OK, we are officially obsessed with Seamus already! 🥺 He'll have you bowled over laughing in the brand new series of First Dates, starting Thursday at 9:30pm on RTÉ2. #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/hDyJv2AJ49 — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) January 5, 2022

Also this season, the show will welcome their 600th dater, Óran – who is hoping for a plus one with Luke from Mayo.

Ashling and Mervyn from Kilkenny, who once sat beside each other in school, will also be entering the First Dates restaurant this season.

Geniele from Dublin and Shane from Kildare both turn up nursing broken fingers but manage to get to the point, Margaret from Dublin on her first proper date with a man after years of being a one-woman woman.

To start off the new year off, I wanna let you all know that I’ll be in the First Dates restaurant on Thursday the 6th of January at 9:30 on RTE2, so tune in! #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/uGSC3owZ93 — 🪐Luke🪐 (@horkanluke5635) January 1, 2022

Hughie Maughan is back for another chance at love, ready to charm Jason from Cork.

Slovakian bombshell Katarina hopes to blow the mind of Shane from Meath, and hairdresser Lain from Leeds arrives at the restaurant for a third time with a very special announcement.

First Dates Ireland airs on Thursdays at 9:30pm on RTÉ 2.