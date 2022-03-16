Netflix shares release date for highly anticipated drama series Heartstopper

Netflix has shared the release date for their highly anticipated drama series Heartstopper.

The eight-part series is based on a bestselling LGBTQ+ book series by Alice Oseman, and it follows the unfolding romance between two teenage boys.

Taking to Twitter today, the streaming giant wrote: “Get ready to fall in love. At long last you can finally watch the teaser trailer for Heartstopper, an eight chapter story, premiering…. April 22!!!”

Get ready to fall in love. At long last you can finally watch the teaser trailer for Heartstopper, an eight chapter story, premiering…. April 22!!! pic.twitter.com/BRO93rmEVO — Netflix (@netflix) March 16, 2022

The official synopsis for the series reads: “Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance.”

“Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves.”

Charlie will be played by Joe Locke in the series, and Nick will be portrayed by Kit Connor.