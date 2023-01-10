Netflix release the trailer for new Pamela Anderson documentary

Netflix have released the trailer for their highly anticipated Pamela Anderson documentary.

‘Pamela, A Love Story’ will see the former Baywatch star share the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous sex tape scandal.

According to Netflix, the show tells “an intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells”.

“Pamela, A Love Story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist, and doting mother,” the streaming giant adds.

Speaking about her upcoming documentary, Pamela said: “My life. A thousand imperfections. A million misperceptions. Wicked, wild and lost. Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor. And alive to tell the real story.”

Pamela, A Love Story will join Netflix on January 31, 2023.

Check out the official trailer below: