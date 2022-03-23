Netflix release official first look images for Stranger Things season 4

Netflix have released official first look images for Stranger Things season 4.

Volume One of the popular show will join the streaming giant on May 27, and Volume Two will land on July 1.

A synopsis for the fourth season reads: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins.”

“Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier.”

“In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down,” the synopsis adds.

The new season will see the return of Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) and Noah Schnapp (Will Byers).

Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner) will also star in the new season, alongside some new cast members.

Irish actress Amybeth McNulty, who is best known for her leading role in Netflix drama series Anne with an E, is among the new cast members.

The Donegal native will play Vickie, who is described as “a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes”.

Other new additions to the show include Jamie Campbell Bower (Peter Ballard), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Eduardo Franco (Argyle), Sherman Augustus (Lt. Colonel Sullivan), Mason Dye (Jason Carver), Nikola Djuricko (Yuri), Tom Wlaschiha (Dmitri) and Myles Truitt (Patrick).

Completing the cast are Regina Ting Chen (Ms. Kelly), Grace Van Dien (Chrissy), Logan Riley Bruner (Fred Benson), Logan Allen (Jake), Elodie Grace Orkin (Angela), John Reynolds (Officer Callahan), Rob Morgan (Chief Powell), and Robert Englund (Victor Creel).