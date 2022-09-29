Netflix faces backlash over ‘LGBTQ’ tag on DAHMER miniseries

Netflix has faced backlash after putting an “LGBTQ” tag on the new miniseries DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

The ten-part series follows the story of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer who murdered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, only stopping due to his arrest.

Evan Peters transformed into the prolific killer for the Netflix original.

On its initial release on September 21, DAHMER was tagged with “LGBTQ,” “ominous,” “psychological,” “horror,” “vintage crime,” and “dark,” by the streaming platform.

However, many users took to social media to criticise Netflix for including the LGBTQ classification on the horrific story.

One Twitter user wrote: “If I need to stay in my lane absolutely tell me but anyone else think it’s pretty gross of @netflix to list Dahmer under #LGBTQ, especially when the True Crime tag would have worked?,” while another tweeted: “netflix tagging dahmer as LGBTQ has gotta be one of the darkest hilarious things i’ve seen a company do in awhile.”

A third simply said: “nah netflix wrong for filing dahmer under lgbtq.”

It’s understood the LGBTQ tag has since been removed from DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Despite this, fans are praising American Horror Story actor Evan’s role as the prolific serial killer.

Fans are more than impressed with his latest performance in DAHMER, as they describe his portrayal as “spine-chilling”.

imagine clicking on the “LGBTQ” category and this is what you get pic.twitter.com/DenEW0DzOd — Quinton Reviews🎬 (@Q_Review) September 21, 2022

Why would Netflix put the dahmer story under lgbtq…..that isn’t good representation like…at all — 💫 – I Love Quinni (Heartbreak High) (@theyluvcomet) September 28, 2022

ain’t no way netflix added dahmer to lgbtq.. — pearl apologist (@bIudhven) September 27, 2022

I’m sorry… Netflix had the LGBTQ+ tag on the fucking DAHMER SERIES !?!??!?? pic.twitter.com/mxoLAK2XXL — Sazza 🌨 (@Sarah_Rogers95) September 29, 2022

keep thinking about netflix tagging the dahmer series as lgbtq+ and howling. do they genuinely think murder and cannibalism are an important part of our culture or pic.twitter.com/4D9qepBiEw — 𝔧𝔬𝔰𝔥𝔲𝔞 🔮 (@joshcharles_21) September 29, 2022

netflix added the Jeffrey Dahmer series to the LGBTQ+ tag. I am gobsmacked. — ethan/seth – chronic slayer (@gwaytwt) September 24, 2022

yo it’s kinda weird that the dahmer series is in the lgbtq genre on netflix… right? — cas (@gothussy) September 21, 2022

NOT NETFLIX TAGGING THE DAHMER SERIES AS LGBTQ PLEASSSEEEEEEEEEEWEEEEEEBCNSJFJDKFJDKKDKFKD 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/Rjzsl5MuhY — Astra von Hecačić (@AstraVonHecacic) September 21, 2022

I’m sorry did Netflix really mark Dahmer as LGBTQ+ pic.twitter.com/n2ZjzcSN5D — Jordan H (@itsjordannh) September 21, 2022