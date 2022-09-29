Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Netflix faces backlash over ‘LGBTQ’ tag on DAHMER miniseries

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Netflix has faced backlash after putting an “LGBTQ” tag on the new miniseries DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

The ten-part series follows the story of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer who murdered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, only stopping due to his arrest.

Evan Peters transformed into the prolific killer for the Netflix original.

On its initial release on September 21, DAHMER was tagged with “LGBTQ,” “ominous,” “psychological,” “horror,” “vintage crime,” and “dark,” by the streaming platform.

However, many users took to social media to criticise Netflix for including the LGBTQ classification on the horrific story.

One Twitter user wrote: “If I need to stay in my lane absolutely tell me but anyone else think it’s pretty gross of @netflix to list Dahmer under #LGBTQ, especially when the True Crime tag would have worked?,” while another tweeted: “netflix tagging dahmer as LGBTQ has gotta be one of the darkest hilarious things i’ve seen a company do in awhile.” 

A third simply said: “nah netflix wrong for filing dahmer under lgbtq.” 

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

It’s understood the LGBTQ tag has since been removed from DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Despite this, fans are praising American Horror Story actor Evan’s role as the prolific serial killer.

Fans are more than impressed with his latest performance in DAHMER, as they describe his portrayal as “spine-chilling”.

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us