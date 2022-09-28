Everything we know about DAHMER star Evan Peters

Evan Peters transforms into the prolific serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for the new Netflix series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

The show follows the story of the notorious serial killer who murdered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, only stopping due to his arrest.

We’ve compiled everything you need to know about Evan while you’re binging the ten chilling episodes.

Take a look:

Evan was born on January 20, 1987 in St. Louis, Missouri.

The actor, who is the youngest child of Julie and Phil, has an older brother named Andrew and an older paternal half-sister named Michelle.

The Peters family moved to Grand Blanc, Michigan in 2001, where Evan began modelling and acting.

He attended Grand Blanc Community High School, before moving to Los Angeles and later attended Burbank High School before finishing his education through homeschooling.

Evan has starred in numerous TV ads for Sony Playstation, Sour Patch Kids, Papa John’s Pizza and Kellogg’s.

Between 2004 and 2005, he had a recurring role as Seth Wosmer in the first season of the Disney Channel series Phil of the Future, before portraying Jesse Varon in the ABC sci-fi thriller series Invasion between 2005 and 2006.

The 35-year-old has had one-episode guest spots on a variety of TV series – including The Mentalist, House, Monk, The Office, In Plain Sight, Criminal Minds and Parenthood.

Evan’s breakthrough role was his portrayal of teenager Tate Langdon in the first season of American Horror Story.

In the second season, subtitled Asylum, he starred as Kit Walker; in the third season, subtitled Coven, he played Kyle Spencer; in the fourth season, subtitled Freak Show, he portrayed Jimmy Darling; and in the fifth season, subtitled Hotel, he played James Patrick March.

The 35-year-old played multiple roles in other American Horror Story series including Roanoake, Cult and Apocalypse.

Evan played the mutant Peter Maximoff, based on Marvel’s Quicksilver in X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and Dark Phoenix (2019).

In 2021, the actor shockingly reprised his role in the Disney+ series WandaVision, after all X-Men related characters were transferred back to Marvel Studies following The Walt Disney Company’s purchase of 21st Century Fox.

For his role as Detective Colin Zabel in Mare of Easttown (2021), Evan won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, a Hollywood Critics Association TV Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie and a Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film.