Ad
HomeTV

Latest Posts

Everyone is saying the same thing about Netflix’s new crime series DAHMER

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Netflix’s new crime drama series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story arrived on the streaming platform on Wednesday.

The series will follow the story of the notorious serial killer who murdered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, only stopping due to his arrest.

DAHMER features ten chilling episodes, all approximately one-hour-long in length.

American Horror Story actor Evan Peters, who is no stranger to playing sinister roles, transforms into the prolific serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for the series.

Fans are more than impressed with his latest performance in DAHMER, as they describe his portrayal as “spine-chilling”. 

One Twitter user wrote: “I know I’ve said this before but damn Evan Peters is such a good actor,” while another said: “If there’s one thing Even Peters does phenomenally, it’s play the role of a psychopath.”

A third weighed in: “one thing Evan Peters is gonna do is play the f**kkkkkkkkkkk out of ALLLL his roles he neverrrrr disappoints.”

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us