Everyone is saying the same thing about Netflix’s new crime series DAHMER

Netflix’s new crime drama series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story arrived on the streaming platform on Wednesday.

The series will follow the story of the notorious serial killer who murdered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, only stopping due to his arrest.

DAHMER features ten chilling episodes, all approximately one-hour-long in length.

American Horror Story actor Evan Peters, who is no stranger to playing sinister roles, transforms into the prolific serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for the series.

Fans are more than impressed with his latest performance in DAHMER, as they describe his portrayal as “spine-chilling”.

One Twitter user wrote: “I know I’ve said this before but damn Evan Peters is such a good actor,” while another said: “If there’s one thing Even Peters does phenomenally, it’s play the role of a psychopath.”

A third weighed in: “one thing Evan Peters is gonna do is play the f**kkkkkkkkkkk out of ALLLL his roles he neverrrrr disappoints.”

Im praying for protection on Evan peters . He is creeping me out and I know it’s him acting and I’ve seen him transform many times but he tapped in #dahmernetflix — brittnessey (@Brittsie1128) September 21, 2022

I know I’ve said this before but damn Evan Peters is such a good actor #DahmerNetflix — Amelia (@reecesvalentine) September 21, 2022

If there’s one thing Even Peters does phenomenally, it’s play the role of a psychopath. #DahmerNetflix — Charlotte Peirce (@charlottpeirce_) September 21, 2022

one thing Evan Peters is gonna do is play the fuckkkkkkkkkkk out of ALLLL his roles 🥹😭 he neverrrrr disappoints #Dahmernetflix — S. (@sourshanxx) September 21, 2022

#CurrentlyWatching #DahmerNetflix this portrayal is haunting, uncomfortable, filled with sadness. Evan Peters is exceptional casting. Beyond masterful; he’s killing it every episode. I love him for the incredible talent he continuously delivers. Holy shit. — SparkyAboutMovies on YouTube👓 (@ShaunaMarie_0) September 21, 2022

Just finished the first episode of #DahmerMonsterTheJeffreyDahmerStory wow. #EvanPeters is incredibly disturbing. Amazing acting performance so far #DahmerNetflix @ryanmurphyprod — MovieTVGuy (@MovieTVGuy9) September 21, 2022

evan peters is so good as dahmer wow — princess jade ♡ (@jadedprincss) September 21, 2022

Evan Peters performance in Dahmer is outstanding! pic.twitter.com/ZbxMTuYwKD — Chemistry (@paulsondarling) September 21, 2022

Chile lemme go watch this Jeffrey dahmer show. Evan peters always EATS — Minda Bu Business✨ (@maminaata) September 21, 2022

Evan Peters acting in Dahmer is incredibly spine chilling pic.twitter.com/V2hac1zspZ — 🌙 🎃👽Mhairi☠️🍂☀️ // ४ Sláva Ukrayíni! 🇺🇦 (@MorpheusSimper) September 21, 2022

Evan Peters is playing theeeeee fuck out of Jeffrey Dahmer. This shit is good!! #Dahmer — Forrest Gump (@AyooTravv) September 21, 2022