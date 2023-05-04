Netflix confirm new series based on shocking true crime case

Netflix has confirmed a new series based on a shocking true crime case.

MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story follows two brothers who were convicted of murdering their parents in 1989.

The series is from the creators of DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which is Netflix’s second-most popular show of all time.

On August 20, 1989, Lyle Menendez called the police and told them that his parents had been shot in their Beverly Hills home.

Lyle and his brother Erik were not initially considered suspects, but Erik later confessed to the murder to his psychologist.

During their highly-publicised trial, the brothers claimed they killed their parents in self-defense, alleging that they were victims of sexual abuse at the hands of their father and feared for their lives.

Lyle and Erik were later sentenced to life in prison without parole, and they remain at the Richard J.Donovan Correctional Facility in Southern California to this day.

Following Dahmer, Season 2 of Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monster’ will focus on the story of Lyle and Erik Menendez, two brothers who murdered their parents. pic.twitter.com/ez4LzAuDLI — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023

The teaser for the upcoming series, which was released earlier this week, features the real 911 call between Lyle and the police.

The cast has not yet been revealed.

MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will join Netflix in 2024.