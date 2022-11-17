Neighbours announces shock return – months after airing the series finale

Neighbours is set to return to our screens next year in a shock twist.

The beloved Australian soap was cancelled by Channel 5 earlier this year after a 37 year run, and the show’s final episode aired in July.

However, the programme has since been saved by streaming service Amazon Freevee, following conversations with production company Fremantle.

The new series will air exclusively for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and USA, which will also be home to thousands of episodes from the previous seasons.

The series will also stream on Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

Neighbours stars Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson), Alan Fletcher (Karl Kennedy), Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy) and Ryan Moloney (Toadie Rebecchi) will reprise their leading roles in the new show, which will start filming in early 2023.

Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD original content and programming for Amazon Studios, said in a statement: “Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street.”

“With the power of streaming, we’re able to offer a catalogue of thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series and current fans to relive their favourite moments.

“We look forward to immersing the audience in new Ramsay Street experiences when we relaunch the show next year for Amazon Freevee and Prime Video customers.”

Jennifer Mullin, global CEO for Fremantle, added: “Neighbours is a unique series with a powerful connection with its fans across the world.

“We cherish the show and all those who have been part of its incredible story over many decades, so we are thrilled that we have found a new home with Amazon Freevee.”

“Thanks to the innovative Amazon Freevee platform, many classic episodes will be available to fans, and Neighbours will go back into full production in Australia early next year, providing our fans with new episodes.

“This partnership with Amazon Freevee marks an exciting new chapter, and we look forward to collaborating with them, along with our long-term and valued partner in Australia, Network 10.”