Made in Chelsea star tipped to join I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here line-up

Tristan Phipps has dropped a major hint that he’s set to join the line-up for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2023.

The 28-year-old recently split from his Made In Chelsea co-star Olivia Bentley, who he rekindled his romance with in 2021.

The TV personality, who is currently in Australia, shared a series of snippets from his trip Down Under via his Instagram Stories.

In a clip shared on his Instagram, Tristan is soaking up the sunshine on a Sydney beach.

“Right, this is how I’d love to start every single day,” the Made in Chelsea star told his followers.

“Little run down to the beach, ideally I’d be surfing there right now, and then have a little gym session. This place is paradise.”

“Listen, I’ve got four weeks left and I wanna make the most of it so I’d love some recommendations for some naturey things, outdoor things, adventure things to do around Sydney area, not necessarily in Sydney, but something that is a little bit different.”

Tristan also gushed about his solo trip Down Under, saying: “Sydney is unbelievable and I would move here in a heartbeat.”

The reality star recently split from Olivia, after they rekindled their romance following their summer 2020 split.

The 25-year-old’s Australian trip has sparked rumours he’s set to appear on the upcoming series of I’m A Celeb – which begins on Sunday, November 19.

While the line-up has yet to be confirmed, a number of celebrities have been linked to the show.