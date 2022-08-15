Made In Chelsea stars Olivia Bentley and Tristan Phipps rekindle their romance

Made In Chelsea stars Olivia Bentley and Tristan Phipps have rekindled their romance.

The couple started dating in summer 2020, but called it quits last year.

They have since decided to give their relationship another go, and are currently living together.

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Olivia joked: “All it took was a drunken night in Raffles and a lap dance and we were back together!”

Tristen insisted: “That’s not what happened! I was actually on a date – or a liaison, let’s call it – at that club one night, and then Liv walked in with her friends. I hadn’t seen her in person for around five months and I just thought to myself, ‘Oh f**k, I’m still in love with her’.”

Olivia added: “I’m really happy with where we are right now. My work is going great, I’ve got Tristan and my friends by my side, what more could I want?”