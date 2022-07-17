Love Island’s Chyna reveals she kissed Dami ‘most nights’ in Casa Amor

Love Island bombshell Chyna has revealed she kissed Dami “most nights” in Casa Amor.

The 23-year-old, who was dumped from the villa earlier this week, grew close to Jay on the show.

But during Movie Night on Sunday, her three-way kiss with Dami and Summer was exposed to the rest of the Islanders.

The Leeds native addressed the kiss on Sunday night’s episode of Aftersun, telling host Laura Whitmore: “It happened a few nights, it wasn’t just the one.”

“It was pretty much most nights we would do a three-way kiss just to say goodnight.”

Jay joked: “No wonder I friend-zoned her!”

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

