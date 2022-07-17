Love Island fans praise ‘girl’s girl’ Summer after Movie Night drama

Love Island fans are praising “girl’s girl” Summer after Sunday night’s Movie Night drama.

Irish boy Dami recoupled with the Casa Amor beauty after growing close to her while his OG partner Indiyah was in a separate villa.

But shortly afterwards, Dami ended his romance with Summer and rekindled things with Indiyah.

But Indiyah was unaware just HOW close Dami and Summer got until Sunday night, when his antics were exposed during Movie Night.

The hotel waitress watched in horror as her beau engaged in a three-way kiss with Summer and Chyna, and told Dami she would handle him later.

As Dami and Indiyah talked things out, Dami called Summer over for backup, but she called him out for his “bulls**t”.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to praise Summer and Indiyah for having each other’s backs amid the drama.

Take a look at their reactions below:

You know what, my respect for Summer is kinda growing🥲 whether she's just a girl's girl or she's got her own motive to ruin Dami, but I'm glad she told Indiyah what went down in #casaamor, and so happy they showed all of his shit 🤣 bc he did lowkey dupe Summer too #loveisland pic.twitter.com/KnwBQyCGq0 — Mrs Culhane🤸🏾‍♀️ (@megha_xotwod) July 17, 2022

Ahhhh Summer’s one of those “I’m coming to you as a woman” type of girls. Moveeeeeee man #loveisland — Sola💭 (@SolaSolaSola94) July 17, 2022

THE WAY DAMI TRIED TO GET SUMMER TO BACK HIM AND SHE BACKED INDIYAH #LoveISland pic.twitter.com/V1YC3Q9Hf0 — Sadie Evans (@sadieroseex) July 17, 2022

Summer deffo dm’s girls to come to them as a women #LoveIsland — Debs (@d3bbss_x) July 17, 2022

indiyah and summer tag teaming against dami is the highlight of the episode #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/e7tDnvIPaY — P (@fuckmrcheeto) July 17, 2022

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.