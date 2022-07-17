Ad
Love Island fans praise ‘girl’s girl’ Summer after Movie Night drama

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Love Island fans are praising “girl’s girl” Summer after Sunday night’s Movie Night drama.

Irish boy Dami recoupled with the Casa Amor beauty after growing close to her while his OG partner Indiyah was in a separate villa.

But shortly afterwards, Dami ended his romance with Summer and rekindled things with Indiyah.

But Indiyah was unaware just HOW close Dami and Summer got until Sunday night, when his antics were exposed during Movie Night.

The hotel waitress watched in horror as her beau engaged in a three-way kiss with Summer and Chyna, and told Dami she would handle him later.

As Dami and Indiyah talked things out, Dami called Summer over for backup, but she called him out for his “bulls**t”.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to praise Summer and Indiyah for having each other’s backs amid the drama.

Take a look at their reactions below:

