Love Island’s Casa Amor will be ‘a little different this year’

The tenth series of Love Island is right around the corner!

Maya Jama will preside over all the villa action this summer, whilst famed comedian and narrator Iain Stirling returns to voiceover each and every episode of the much-loved format.

Ten sexy new singletons have been confirmed to be entering the Majorcan villa, all hoping to find love this summer.

Ahead of the tenth series of Love Island, Creative Director of Lifted Entertainment Mike Spencer said: “We try and freshen up that format every series. This series, we’re kind of turning the show on its head a little bit so you can expect the unexpected.”

“Things won’t be where you originally think they’ll be and there will be new twists and turns along the way.”

“I think we’re really trying to keep it fresh and exciting so people don’t know. Especially for the Islanders, if you’ve watched the show, historically, you kind of know where things are placed, so we want to change it all up.”

Mr Spencer also teased that things will be “a little different this year” with Casa Amor, adding: “Hopefully we just keep people on their toes and you won’t expect it.”

Returning to ITV2 and Virgin Media in June, the Islanders must do their best to flirt, date and couple up in a bid to avoid being ‘dumped’ from the Island.

With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings. From romance and heart-to-hearts, to betrayal, bombshells and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in the ultimate search for love.

More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut.

Twists and turns will follow every step of the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected breakups and dramatic dumpings.

As the couples attempt to win the hearts of each other – and the public – one couple will ultimately triumph and be crowned Love Island winners for summer 2023.

Love Island begins on Monday, June 5 on Virgin Media One.