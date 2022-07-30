Love Island’s Billy admits he hooked up with another contestant before entering the villa

Love Island’s Billy Brown has admitted he hooked up with another contestant before entering the villa.

The 23-year-old, who joined the show as a Casa Amor bombshell, was dumped from the Island last week alongside Summer Botwe.

After Billy and Summer left, four new bombshells entered the villa – including Lacey Edwards.

However, Lacey didn’t last long on the show as she was dumped just a few days later alongside Deji Adeniyi.

Speaking to FUBAR Radio this week, Billy confessed he actually knows Lacey, and has “got with her before”.

“I saw that this Lacey girl is going in and I’ve got with her before, which is funny,” he said.

“Next thing you know, she texts me the day she got out saying ‘missed you by a day.’ She was coming in for me I think, yeah, it’s quite funny.”

Billy also revealed he just shared “a little kiss” with Lacey at a boat party.

“It was a boat party. She fancied me and I ended up just getting with her. It didn’t go any further,” he said.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

