Love Island teaser: The Islanders find out about the show’s new twist

The highly anticipated ninth series of Love Island begins tonight.

Five single boys arrive at the luxury South African villa and as they settle in, host Maya Jama makes her entrance after an epic arrival by helicopter.

Maya invites the boys to gather at the fire pit and quizzes them on what they’re looking for.

She asks: “Is everyone excited, be honest, how many press ups did we do this morning?”

Shaq answers: “I’d say at least 75.”

Maya asks: “Shaq, have you got a type?”

Shaq says: “Not specifically, I go for more personality and vibes but she’s definitely got to be funny, funny is top of my list, I love it.”

Kai adds: “I am looking for a wifey.”

Haris reveals: “I’ve never been in a relationship”

Ron says: “For me it’s all about if they are nice girl.”

Will tells Maya: “I wanna settle down, I think it’s time to bring a girl back, introduce them to the animals.”

Maya says: “I think I’ve found out enough, are you lot ready to meet some girls?”

Inviting the boys to stand before her by the pool Maya then says: “Well boys, it is time to couple up, the girls will come in one by one and I’ll ask you to step forward if you fancy them.”

“Each girl will then decide which boy she wants to couple up with. It’s that simple. So who’s ready to meet our first girl?”

One by one Tanya, Anna-May, Lana, Olivia and Tanyel make their entrance into the Villa.

As the first coupling of the series gets underway, it’s time to see which boys the girls pick and whether they will step on each other’s toes to couple up with the boy they fancy the most.

Once the couples are formed, Maya says: “We now have five lovely couples but will you stay together or will your heads be turned?”

As Maya makes her exit from the Villa, she says: “Don’t forget finding your perfect match is never that simple, trust me I know.”

As night falls and the Islanders get to know each other a little better, it’s not long before news that the public have been voting for the first bombshell reaches the freshly formed couples.

But which bombshell will it be and how long will the Islanders have to wait before meeting the newest arrival?

The new season of Love Island starts tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

