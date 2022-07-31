Love Island teaser reveals whether Michael Owen will visit his daughter Gemma in the villa

It looks like Luca Bish will have to wait a little while longer until he meets Gemma Owen’s famous father.

On tonight’s ‘Meet The Family’ episode, Gemma’s mum Louise and friend Sarah arrive at the villa.

Louise tells Gemma of her footballer dad Michael: “Honestly, he is really proud of you, really proud.”

She adds of the family: “They’re all loving watching you, they’re missing you like mad.”

Luca’s dad Michael – who arrives wearing his own fish flops – says of Gemma: “She puts you straight doesn’t she.”

Maria adds of Gemma: “First night I said they fancy each other, I knew it. I love the values and morals she has.”

Earlier in the show, a stunned Tasha is the first to learn her parents are on the way as she receives a selfie of her dad Tarek and mum Nicky with Andrew’s mum Karen and dad Jamie taken under the now iconic giant love heart.

Tasha says: “Is this real right now? I’m shocked, genuinely stunned.”

Andrew admits: “I’m actually emotional.”

After an emotional reunion, Andrew’s mum says of Tasha: “I can tell you’re totally besotted with her.” She jokes: “You didn’t ask her to marry you then?”

Tarek tells Tasha: “Honestly, when you were first put together by the public, I thought, ‘Actually they’re suited.’”

He adds: “You can see it in your eyes, you’re sparkling. First time I’ve seen that with a boy.”

Nicky says: “All I want is for you to be happy and you look happy.”

Later, Adam’s dad Billy tells him of Paige: “She’s amazing. Definitely. She’s a nice girl. She’s grounded.”

His friend Micky adds: “You do seem really well suited.”

Meanwhile, Paige tells her mum Samantha that Adam admits he’s a 2.0 version of himself to which she says: “That makes me feel happy.”

Later that evening, Luca receives a text asking all Islanders to gather at the fire pit.

One by one they learn who is at risk and who is safe, after they each voted in their couples for who they thought was the least compatible.

Standing at the fire pit, it’s time to learn who is saying their final farewell to the Villa and who has made it to the 2022 Love Island final.

