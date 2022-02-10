Love Island stars who returned to their ‘day jobs’ after the show

Love Island is one of the biggest reality shows in the world, and it has launched successful influencing careers for many of the contestants.

While many of the show’s stars are now making their money through lucrative brand deals and sponsored Instagram posts, others have decided to return to the jobs they were in before entering the famous villa in Majorca.

Here are the Love Islanders who went back to their day jobs:

Greg O’Shea

Before winning Love Island in 2019 alongside Amber Gill and splitting the £50k cash prize, Greg O’Shea was a professional rugby 7’s player.

The Limerick native continued playing rugby after finding fame on the show, and even went on to represent Ireland in the Tokyo Olympics last year.

The 26-year-old has since announced his retirement from the sport, and he recently launched his own online fitness app called Bettr With Greg.

Greg, who passed his law exams last year, also has revealed he would like to try out his hand at TV presenting some day.

In an interview with The Mirror, he admitted “he couldn’t think of anything worse” then doing nightclub appearances and selling products on social media.

Dr Alex George

Dr Alex George appeared on the show in 2018, and was a huge hit with viewers.

The 30-year-old decided to return to his role as an A&E doctor after the show, and he worked on the frontline throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

After the tragic death of his 19-year-old brother Llyr by suicide, Alex decided to use his platform to openly discuss mental health and help those who are struggling.

He was appointed the UK’s Youth Mental Health Ambassador within the Department for Education by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last year.

Georgia Townend

Georgia Townend had a very brief stint on the hit reality show last summer, as she was dumped from the show just 24 hours after arriving following a failed romance with Hugo Hammond.

Shortly afterwards, the 28-year-old marketing executive revealed she was going back to her “normal job” in Lidl.

On her first day back to work, Georgia shared a photo of herself beside a Lidl poster to Instagram, and told her followers that her “quick checkout” from the villa landed her back in her favourite place.

Malin Anderson

Malin Andersson appeared on the show in 2016, and shortly afterwards, she went back to her job as a carer.

The TV personality worked as a carer three or four days a week, visiting up to six elderly people a day.

Speaking to The Sun about her job, Malin said: “Once I’ve got them up, washed and dressed them, administered their medication and fed them, I mainly sit talking to them.”

Malin was previously a carer for her mother, who died in November 2017.

Anna Vakili

During the pandemic, 2019 Islander Anna Vakili decided to return to work as a pharmacist.

She had left her job to appear on the show and had no intention of returning until the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Speaking about her decision to go back, Anna said: “First day back working as a Pharmacist since leaving Love Island. It’s been almost a whole year! Wow can’t believe how fast it’s gone.”

“Wasn’t really planning on registering yet but with everything that’s going on it felt wrong not to. We can all fight this together. Stay safe. Stay home. Save lives.”

Rachel Fenton

Rachel Fenton appeared on the second series of Love Island.

She found love with co-star Rykard Jenkins on the dating show, and they dated for 18 months before splitting in 2017.

The 29-year-old has now gone back to work as an orthopaedic clinical nurse specialist, and worked on the frontline during the pandemic.

Theo Campbell

Theo Campbell, who stirred up serious drama during his time in the villa in 2017, has since gone back to training as a team GB runner and a personal trainer.

The reality star now suffers from severely impaired sight in his right eye, after being hit by a cork from a bottle during a champagne spray party at O Beach Ibiza.

The athlete had a cut eyelid which needed 11 stitches as well as a cornea injury and has issued legal action against the club’s owner.

Rachel Finni

Rachel Finni, who was a bombshell on last year’s series, is now working as a group and sale executive for two hotels in London.

She told her followers: “A lot of people don’t know this, but I’ve actually gone back to working in hospitality which I’m really enjoying so far.”

“My end goal is to focus as much as I can on my career, keep doing influencing on the side and hopefully one day be a housewife with my babies.”

Amber Davies

Amber Davies won Love Island in 2017 with her then-boyfriend Kem Centinay.

The 25-year-old has put all her focus into her acting career since leaving the villa, and recently starred in the West End show Bring It On: The Musical as Campbell.

