Love Island star joins the line-up for Dancing on Ice 2024

Love Island star Amber Davies has joined the line-up for Dancing on Ice 2024.

The 26-year-old shot to fame after appearing on the 2017 series of Love Island, which she won alongside her ex-beau Kem Cetinay.

The reality star has since pursued a professional acting career, and landed roles in West End musicals such as Bring It On: The Musical and Pretty Woman.

Announcing the news on Lorraine on Friday morning, Amber excitedly said: “I would definitely say that I’m an adrenaline junkie but I do get more nervous as I get older and I hope that I can contain them, I don’t want the adrenalin to get the better of me.”

“I can count on one hand how many times I’ve ice skated.”

A source previously told The UK Sun: “Amber would be a real coup for the show – she’s an amazing performer, so she’s bound to be a natural on the ice and sure to be one to watch.”

“After Love Island, she had to work really hard to be taken seriously on the stage and she proved any doubters wrong.”

“Amber is a perfectionist, and used to putting in long hours rehearsing for the stage, so she’d definitely have her eye on the prize,” the source continued at the time.

Dancing On Ice will return to our screens in January 2024.

S Club 7 star Hannah Spearrit, World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE and actress Claire Sweeney have all been confirmed for the series.