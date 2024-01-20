Love Island star hints they will be the next bombshell to enter All Stars villa

Love Island star Danica Taylor has hinted that she will be the next bombshell to enter the All Stars villa.

The former islander rose to fame after appearing on the eighth series of the reality show.

The 22-year-old was coupled up with footballer Jamie Allen on the show but sadly split from him just a few weeks after leaving the villa.

The dancer has sent fans into a frenzy more than once by dropping hints that she may be the next ex islander to enter the villa.

The first clue Danica gave that she may be heading to South Africa, was a picture of her luggage.

The 22-year-old captioned the story: “Louis Vuitton will know who I am one day, big fan, big fan. Travel time 💫”

Now Danica has teased followers again in her latest Instagram post.

The influencer shared a picture of herself in a car with the caption: “Destination summer pls.”

The 22-year-old has sent fans into a frenzy as they try and decipher whether she is jetting off to South Africa for some winter sun.

Fans commented under the post pleading with her to return to the villa.

One follower commented: “the caption giving ✨i’m going into all stars ✨👀”

Another wrote: “What are you still doing here, get ur a** in that villa, we need you”

The reality star attended PrettyLittleThing’s Christmas Party in Dublin in December 2022, where she spoke exclusively to Goss.ie about her love life since the show.

She told us at the time: “[It’s been] non-existent. Look I’m not going to lie, you get one opportunity when you get off a show like Love Island so I’ve just been taking it all in my stride and working on me. If a man’s meant to be in my life, he will come in at the right time.”

“I’m just not forcing anything and I think in this industry, everyone’s just hustling and trying to work. And like I said if someone’s meant for me, they’ll fit right in. But it won’t be forced.”