Love Island spoiler: Gemma is NOT happy with Luca after finding out he kissed new bombshell

Get ready for some more drama on tonight’s Love Island…

During Sunday night’s show, the OG girls got to know six new boys in Casa Amor, while the OG boys back in the main villa were joined by six stunning new bombshells.

The preview of tonight’s episode showed Dami and Andrew’s heads turning as they kissed new girls Summer and Coco and in an extra sneak peek, Luca is also seen sharing a kiss with bombshell Chyna.

In the teaser, which aired during Sunday’s Aftersun, the boys and girls took part in a kissing challenge.

Both teams are told that “the shortest boy and tallest girl have to kiss for 20 seconds”, so Ekin-Su and Billy kiss in Casa Amor, while Luca kisses Chyna in the main villa.

As it cut back to Casa Amor, Indiyah asked: “Wait, who’s the shortest guy in the villa”, to which Gemma replies: “Luca for f**k’s sake.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut after the challenge, Gemma admits: “That challenge, it certainly p**sed me off.”

Luca kissing chyna in the challenge , Billy kissing ekin in the challenge #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Dsi0qeZGqZ — 👑 King Jacques 👑 (@JessBB1317) July 4, 2022

It is then revealed that the main villa won that part of the challenge, as Luca and Chyna were the quickest to lock lips.

Luca laughs, and says: “F***ing Gemma’s gonna love that, isn’t she?”

At Casa Amor, Ekin-Su turns to Michael Owen’s daughter, and says: “Gemma, Luca won”, to which Gemma furiously replied: “Yeah Ekin, I know!”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.