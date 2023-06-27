Love Island sneak peek: Jess pulls Sammy for a chat amid his blossoming romance with Mal

After days of pondering her relationship with Mitchel, Jess decides it’s time to pull Sammy for a chat on tonight’s Love Island.

Sammy, who has been growing close to Mal, says to Jess: “I’m in a position where I’m not ready to be closed off.”

“The thing between me and you, we didn’t shut the door. Everyone else shut it for us and we didn’t have a say in it.”

Jess responds: “I do genuinely feel like something is there but if you want to close that down, I understand that.”

Will the pair decide to rekindle their romance or is the door best left shut?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.

The fourth episode of Goss Island is now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

This week, host Alan Cawley is joined by Holly Carpenter to delve into the drama of this year’s Love Island, which has already featured some shocking twists and turns.

You can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel below.

Audio:

Video:

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.