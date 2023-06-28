Love Island first look teases surprise romance between Whitney and Zachariah

Could a romance between Zachariah and Whitney be on the cards on tonight’s Love Island?

In a sneak peek, Whitney decides it’s time to explore other connections following Mehdi’s shock departure.

Pulling Zachariah for a chat in the den, Whitney is quick to bring up him kissing her during the Heart Rate Challenge.

Whitney says: “How come you are kissing me in challenges?”

Zach adds: “You’ve kissed me in challenges as well. I like this though…”

Whitney: “Are you shocked by this conversation? Where do you stand with Kady?”

Zach: “It’s super early days but this has been a good conversation…we can definitely have a good conversation tomorrow.”

How will tomorrow’s chat between the two go? And has the dumping of Mehdi and Mal changed the dynamic among the Villa?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.

The fourth episode of Goss Island is now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

This week, host Alan Cawley is joined by Holly Carpenter to delve into the drama of this year’s Love Island, which has already featured some shocking twists and turns.

You can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel below.

