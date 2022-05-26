Love Island boss reveals MAJOR change to the show ahead of new season

There will be a major change to this year’s Love Island, as the food challenge has been axed.

The messy challenge saw the contestants carry food in their mouths, transfer it to another contestant’s mouth, and then regurgitate it onto another plate.

Executive producer of the show Mike Spencer said in a Q&A with fans on Reddit: “We are stepping away from the food challenges as we know them.”

There are lots of other changes to the 2022 season of the show, including a brand new villa in a brand new location in Majorca.

The popular dating show has been filmed from a luxury villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar since 2017, but producers want to change things up for the 2022 series.

Earlier this year, ITV boss Kevin Lygo told PA Media: “We are choosing a new house for this summer so that is all secrecy. It is going to be marvellous.”

The new villa is a stunning six bedroom property, located at the foot of a large hill in rural Majorca, surrounded by greenery.

In photos published by The Sun, builders can be seen working on the villa ahead of the season premiere on June 6.

This year’s Love Island is also set to be the longest ever series, as contestants have been told they must be available to film for 10 consecutive weeks.

Love Island usually runs for eight weeks every summer, but ITV has decided to extend the series by two weeks.

