Line Of Duty star teases seventh season of the police drama – amid fears the show won’t return

Line Of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has revealed the popular police drama could return for a seventh season.

However the Irish actor, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings in the BBC series, said the final decision lies with the show’s creator Jed Mercurio.

Line Of Duty’s sixth season aired between March and May last year, and over 12.8 million people tuned in to the finale.

However, many viewers were left disappointed with the final episode, after finding out the identity of the “fourth man”.

Although the show’s long-running ‘H’ storyline has come to an end, fans have been begging for more seasons of the hit TV show.

Speaking to The Times, Adrian said the series could definitely return with a limited number of episodes.

“There’s a big appetite for more Line of Duty. It could be three or four episodes; I don’t think there’s going to be six, for some reason,” he said.

“It might be two 90 minutes. But it’s all entirely down to Jed what the storyline is going to be. It’s a big ask for him.”

“It’s going to be really good. Maybe someone’s going to die. Someone’s going to be under threat,” he teased.

“He doesn’t mind killing characters off. Maybe he’ll kill us all off. A terrible car crash when we’re rushing to the scene of a crime? We’ll have to leave it to him.”