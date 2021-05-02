Viewers react to ‘disappointing’ finale of Line Of Duty

Viewers finally found out who the "fourth man" was

Viewers have reacted to the “disappointing” finale of Line Of Duty.

The criminally addictive series, which everyone has been talking about in recent weeks, is infamous for its shocking twists, stellar cast and plots that will have you glued the edge of your seat.

Starring Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston, the series follows the trials and tribulations of anti-corruption unit ‘AC-12’ on their quest to rid the police of bent coppers, but how far will they go to uncover the truth?

The sixth season saw the team embark on their final mission to find out who the fourth and final ‘H’ was.

Following tonight’s season finale, fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the ending – after finally finding out who the “fourth man” was.

One viewer wrote: “Thoroughly disappointed in that ending”, while a second tweeted: “what the f*** was that – the most disappointing, anti climactic ending to a great crime drama.”

Every single person finishing line of duty like pic.twitter.com/joPiKjj8fd — Conner Evans (@_Conner_Evans) May 2, 2021

What an absolutely shite ending. #LineOfDuty — Tracy Hefferon (@TracyHefferon) May 2, 2021

what the fuck was that – the most disappointing, anti climactic ending to a great crime drama. #LineofDutyFinale #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/svW3mlpkQl — finn!! (@sootpride) May 2, 2021

Chloe fixed the whole thing and didn’t even get a neat finale caption 🤷‍♂️ Is that “definately” the end? — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) May 2, 2021

Raise your hand if you thought that was shite #LineofDutyFinale #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/g3aFs4KdZe — 爪 卂 乂 🌍 🛸 (@maxchadwick_) May 2, 2021

laying in bed thinking about how almost 10 years of my life have been building up to most possibly the most disappointing ending in tv history #LineofDutyFinale #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/ZSiaWZ7YBR — ruby (@rubynaldrett) May 2, 2021

Now do the worst ending you could to piss off the whole nation #LineofDutyFinale #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/EGnbHLSYjl — javaidflannery (@javaidflannery) May 2, 2021

SORRY BUT WHAT THE FUCKITY FUCK #LineofDutyFinale — Grace 🌱🕯 (@GraceFVictory) May 2, 2021

How I feel after a decade of watching line of duty for this ending 🙃 #LineofDutyFinale #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/eaqiQMr1SC — Mrks. 🌔 (@cryptomrks) May 2, 2021

Errrgh, it's like Game of Thrones all over again! #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/TtsZkAOuUE — Claire Bamber 🦉 (@bamberbambino) May 2, 2021

Me waiting for Line of Duty to get to the juicy ending #LineofDutyFinale pic.twitter.com/gL0uQueYoV — Max and Paddy Quotes (@maxandpaddyline) May 2, 2021

Oh, I must admit that wasn’t the episode or ending I was expecting. Anticlimactic – inevitable perhaps Must be another season coming! As a Further & Higher Education Minister though, at least there was a focus on correct spelling and punctuation 😂 #lineofduty #lineofdutyfinale pic.twitter.com/ZhrIFoFa48 — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) May 2, 2021

#LineofDutyFinale well all I can say is #jesusmaryandjosephandtheweedonkey that was a let down 🤬 can’t believe that’s it 🤷‍♀️👮👮‍♂️ — Jacquie Beltrao (@SkyJacquie) May 2, 2021