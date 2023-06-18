Lily Collins announces location change for season 4 of Emily In Paris

Lily Collins has announced a location change for season 4 of Emily In Paris.

The actress plays Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix series, which follows an American marketing executive living in the City Of Love.

During Netflix’s 2023 global TUDUM fan event, Lily revealed Emily will be taking a trip to Rome in the upcoming season.

After recapping on some of the biggest talking points from season three, Lily said: “While Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes some unexpected twists this season.

“Don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday,” she teased.

She also said fans can expect “more fun, more fashion and of course, more drama” in the upcoming season.

A release date for Emily In Paris season 4 has not yet been confirmed.

