Legendary singer ‘set to perform’ at final of Strictly Come Dancing

Cher is reportedly set to perform at the final of Strictly Come Dancing.

This year’s winners will be lifting the coveted Glitterball trophy in the presence of the legendary singer.

The 77-year-old will perform a new track, DJ Play A Christmas Song, from her new festive album in a bid to land her first UK Christmas No.1.

The final of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 will take place on Saturday, December 16.

Over the weekend, the four semi-finalists were revealed.

Ellie Leach and her pro partner Vito Coppola, Layton Williams and his pro partner Nikita Kuzmin, Annabel Croft and her pro partner Johannes Radebe, and Bobby Brazier and his pro partner Dianne Buswell will all compete for the Glitterball trophy.