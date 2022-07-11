Kylie Minogue shares sweet snaps with Jason Donovan as they reunite for final season of Neighbours

Kylie Minogue has shared a sweet snaps with Jason Donovan, as they reunited for the final season of Neighbours.

They played beloved couple Scott and Charlene in the Australian soap, and are reprising their iconic roles for the last ever series of the show.

Kylie took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes snap of her and Jason, captioning the post: “Now we’re back together.”

Jason took to Twitter to praise his co-star and share some more photos.

He wrote: “So good to be back with this absolute legend @kylieminogue. Scott and Charlene final scenes @neighbours 2022.”

Kylie starred as Charlene in Neighbours from 1986 to 1988, while Jason starred as Scott from 1986 to 1989.

The characters’ wedding in 1987 – which aired in 1988 in Ireland and the UK – was one of the most iconic moments in Neighbours history.

The final episode of Neighbours will air on Australian television on August 1, after 37 years on air.

Executive producer Jason Herbison confirmed Kylie and Jason’s return via the show’s Instagram and Twitter accounts back in March.

He said: “Scott and Charlene are the ultimate Neighbours couple and it would not feel right to end the show without them.”

“We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale. It has been an emotional experience for them, for us and I’m sure it will be for our viewers.”

The photos on the post show a script for the show with ’Scott and ‘Charlene’ written on it.

The actors each then posted one photo each on their Instagram accounts.

Back in March it was announced that the show was coming to an end when no other broadcaster would pick it up.

The soap, which has aired on RTÉ since 2 January, 2001, will finally come to an end this summer.

The second last episode will air on Tuesday, 2 August with the final 30-minute episode airing on Wednesday, 3 August.