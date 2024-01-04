Irish retailer Penneys brings cameras behind the scenes for the first time in new series

From one store in Dublin’s Mary Street to more than 430 locations across 16 countries, Penneys has grown from humble beginnings to become a trendsetting, global retailer.

Now, Irish audiences can get an exclusive look behind the scenes of one of Ireland’s most beloved brands in new RTÉ One series Inside Penneys, which begins on Tuesday 9th January at 8.30pm.

A Motive Television production for RTÉ One, the six-part series interweaves stories from the Penneys/Primark international head office in Dublin where global decisions are made, through to the shop floor in its stores across the globe where millions of customers shop each week.

Much has changed in the business since Penneys opened its first store in 1969, with the retailer now employing over 75,000 colleagues across Europe and the US, with its sight set on further expansion in both new and existing markets.

The observational character-led series follows the people who are the driving force behind the global retailer, giving audiences an understanding of the business and how it remains a leader in affordable fashion in an ever-changing retail environment.

From Manchester to Milan and from Cork to Brooklyn, Inside Penneys follows the action across a busy summer in the retail business.

For the first time, viewers will have exclusive access to Primark’s global headquarters, Arthur Ryan House, in the heart of Dublin, where over 1,200 employees are based, including shadowing its powerhouse buying and design teams, as they select the latest trends and place some big bets on the must-have items for the upcoming season.

Watch as the retailer prepares for the opening of brand-new stores across the globe and checks in on how other key stores are performing throughout Europe and the US.

Viewers will also meet Penneys loyal customers across Ireland and beyond and understand why the brand resonates with the Irish public – from pyjamas and socks to jumpers and frocks!

Inside Penneys begins on Tuesday 9th January at 8.30pm on RTÉ One.