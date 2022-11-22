I’m A Celeb first look: THREE celebrities take part in disgusting bushtucker trial

Boy George, Mike Tindall and Seann Walsh will take part in a disgusting bushtucker trial on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The pop icon, former rugby player and comedian will face Grot Yoga.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, the three celebrities are seen doing the yoga pose “The Burrowing Cockroach” while rotten vegetables fall on Boy George and rotten offal falls on Seann and Mike.

Eight campmates remain in this year’s I’m A Celeb.

On Monday night, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver became the latest star to be voted off the show.

Last week, Loose Women star Charlene White and A Place in the Sun host Scarlette Douglas left the Australian jungle.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.