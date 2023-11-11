I’m A Celeb bosses prepare for explosive row between two campmates as tweets resurface

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here bosses are preparing for a potential explosive row between Nigel Farage and Fred Sirieix.

The full line-up was recently ‘confirmed’ by The Sun, who listed the UK politician and the TV personality to star in the new series.

Fans can expect a clash over politics between the pair, as a tweet from the French man has resurfaced from 2017.

In the tweet, the First Dates star labelled the anti-EU campaigner a “coward.”

At the time, Fred wrote: “Farage is a coward who likes money, attention and the sound of his own voice far too much.”

“Definitely not a selfless idealistic revolutionary.”

Two years later, he took to Twitter once again to express his anger over having to prove his residency status to the Home Office – after living in the UK for 27 years.

“@ukhomeoffice Just got a letter, apparently you need proof I have been in the UK for the last five years,” he wrote.

“Is this a joke? I have lived here for 27 years continuously.”

. @patel4witham @ukhomeoffice Just got a letter from [email protected] apparently you need proof I have been in the UK for last 5 years. Is this a joke? I have lived here for 27 years continuously. — Fred Sirieix (@fredsirieix1) September 2, 2019

According to The Sun, Fred had been openly against the move for the UK to leave the European Union, and is certain to clash with the anti-EU campaigner.

According to the publication, the UK politician is known for his strong opinions and for “stirring the pot”.

Speaking on the birthplace of the First Dates star, Nigel previously said: “I love Europe! France is wonderful. It should be. We’ve subsidised it for 40 years.”

The new series of I’m A Celeb will kick off on Sunday, November 19. Check out the full ‘confirmed’ lineup here.