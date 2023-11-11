Ad
I’m A Celeb bosses prepare for explosive row between two campmates as tweets resurface

ITV
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here bosses are preparing for a potential explosive row between Nigel Farage and Fred Sirieix.

The full line-up was recently ‘confirmed’ by The Sun, who listed the UK politician and the TV personality to star in the new series.

Fans can expect a clash over politics between the pair, as a tweet from the French man has resurfaced from 2017.

In the tweet, the First Dates star labelled the anti-EU campaigner a “coward.”

At the time, Fred wrote: “Farage is a coward who likes money, attention and the sound of his own voice far too much.”

“Definitely not a selfless idealistic revolutionary.”

Two years later, he took to Twitter once again to express his anger over having to prove his residency status to the Home Office – after living in the UK for 27 years.

“@ukhomeoffice Just got a letter, apparently you need proof I have been in the UK for the last five years,” he wrote.

“Is this a joke? I have lived here for 27 years continuously.”

According to The Sun, Fred had been openly against the move for the UK to leave the European Union, and is certain to clash with the anti-EU campaigner.

According to the publication, the UK politician is known for his strong opinions and for “stirring the pot”.

Speaking on the birthplace of the First Dates star, Nigel previously said: “I love Europe! France is wonderful. It should be. We’ve subsidised it for 40 years.”

The new series of I’m A Celeb will kick off on Sunday, November 19. Check out the full ‘confirmed’ lineup here.

