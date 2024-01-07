How to watch the Golden Globe Awards 2024 tonight

The Golden Globe Awards will take place tonight at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The nominations for the 81st Golden Globe Awards were announced in December, with Barbie leading the pack.

A host of Irish stars have also been nominated for some major awards, including Cillian Murphy, Andrew Scott and Barry Keoghan.

The trio have been nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for their respective roles in Saltburn, Oppenheimer and All of Us Strangers.

Also nominated in the category are Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon) and Colman Domingo (Rustin).

The show will be hosted by US comedian actor Jo Koy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

The ceremony will air on CBS in the US and will be live streamed for international viewers on Paramount +.

The show will begin at 1am Irish time and usually lasts three to four hours.

Stars will take to the red carpet from about 10pm Irish time so make sure to tune into our Instagram page live, to get a look at all your favourite celebs’ looks.

Check out the full list of nominees here.