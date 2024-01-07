Ad
Here are the list of nominees for the Golden Globes 2024 ahead of tonight’s show

Aoife Butler
The nominations for the 81st Golden Globe Awards were announced in December, with Barbie leading the pack.

The blockbuster hit scored nine nominations in total, making it the second most-nominated film ever at the Globes – tying with 1972’s Cabaret and second only to Nashville, which took 11.

The major awards ceremony will take place tonight in Beverly Hills at 1am Irish time.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was the second most nominated film with eight nods, including a Best Actor nomination for Cillian Murphy.

The 47-year-old will go head-to-head with fellow Irish actors Barry Keoghan and Andrew Scott, who have also been nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for their respective roles in Saltburn and All of Us Strangers.

The trio are up against Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon) and Colman Domingo (Rustin) in their category.

In other good news for the Irish, Emma Stone’s new movie Poor Things received multiple nominations.

The Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film was produced by Irish company Element Pictures.

Check out the full list of nominations below:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Barbie
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Past Lives
Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rutin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Pas Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Poor Things
Oppenheimer
The Boy and the Heron
The Zone of Interest
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me
“Dance the Night,” Barbie
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom,” Rustin
“What Was I Made For?,” Barbie

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Best Television Series – Drama

1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Morning Show
Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning, The Great

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader
Steve Martin
Jason Segel
Martin Short
Jason Sudeikis
Jeremy Allen White

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew McFadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

All the Light we Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer
Sam Claflin
Jon Hamm
Woody Harrelson
David Oyelowo
Steven Yeun

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television

Ricky Gervais
Trevor Noah
Chris Rock
Amy Schumer
Sarah Silverman
Wanda Sykes

 

