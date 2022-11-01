Here’s who is tipped to win Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 kicked off in September, and we are fast approaching the final.

It is understood that the grand finale of the popular BBC show will air on Saturday, December 17.

According to Betfair, Hamza Yassin is currently the favourite to win this year’s series, as his odds have been slashed from 4/9 from 5/6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamza Yassin Photography (@hamzayassin90)

The Countryfile front-man, who is partnered with pro dancer Jowita Przystal, has been a fan favourite since the new season premiered.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Despite only scoring 33 on the weekend, favourite Hamza Yassin’s odds of lifting the Glitterball trophy this year have been slashed to 4/9 from 5/6.”

“Helen Skelton, once the favourite to win, is his closest challenger at 5/1 and Will Mellor is next at 9/1. At the opposite end of the market, the odds suggest that Kym Marsh is the least likely to win as her odds of 80/1 are the longest of any contestant.’”

Check out the full odds below:

Hamza Yassin: 4/9

Helen Skelton: 5/1

Will Mellor: 9/1

Tyler West: 10/1

Tony Adams: 22/1

Molly Rainford: 30/1

Fleur East: 50/1

Ellie Taylor, Ellie Simmonds: 66/1

Kym Marsh: 80/1