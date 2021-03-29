Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in April 2021

Time to watch them before it's too late!

Netflix are removing some of our favourite TV shows and films from their platform next month, as they make room for new additions.

From classic romantic movies such as Notting Hill and About Time, to beloved family favourites like the Grinch and Despicable Me, we’ve listed all the flicks leaving the platform in April.

Take a look:

April 1st

Azhar (2016)

Horror Story (2013)

Species (1995)

April 2nd

Mission Impossible – Fallout (2018)

April 3rd

Contagion (2011)

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (2015)

Miles Ahead (2015)

April 4th

Backfire (2019)

Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall (2017)

Lupt (2018)

April 5th

The 4th Company (2016)

Grace Unplugged (2013)

April 6th

Absolutely Fabulous (6 Seasons)

Ashes to Ashes (3 Seasons)

Charlie and Lola (2 Seasons)

Clangers (2 Seasons)

David Beckham: Into the Unknown (1 Season)

Dinner Ladies (2 Seasons)

Doctor Foster (2 Seasons)

Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know (2018)

John Robins: The Darkness of Robins (2017)

The Last Post (1 Season)

Life on Mars (2 Seasons)

McMafia (1 Season)

Nelly & Nora (1 Season)

Pure (1 Season)

The Queen Mother (1 Season)

Queen Victoria and Her Nine Children (1 Season)

Revolutions: The Ideas That Changes the World (1 Season)

SS-GB (1 Season)

The Vicar of Dibley (4 Seasons)

April 7th

The Healer (2017)

April 9th

Earth to Luna! (Season 1)

Outbreak (1995)

April 10th

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

Night Hunter (2018)

Press (Season 1)

April 11th

Dabbe 6: The Return (2015)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Shrek the Third (2007)

April 12th

Club Friday To Be Continued – My Beautiful Tomboy (Season 1)

O-Negative, Love Can’t Be Designed (Season 1)

April 13th

A Champion Heart (2018)

Nell (1994)

April 14th

The Darkest Dawn (2016)

Eddie Murphy: Delirious (1983)

Fittest in Dubai (2019)

Hungerford (2014)

In Like Flynn (2018)

LeapFrog: Letter Factory (2003)

LeapFrog: Numberland (2011)

LeapFrog: Phonics Farm (2011)

LeapFrog: Sing-along, Read-along (2011)

Little Singham in London (2019)

Numero Zero: The Roots of Italian Rap (2015)

Only Fools and Horses (4 Seasons)

Planet Hulk (2010)

Saint Judy (2018)

Thor: Tales of Asgard (2011)

April 15th

Four Seasons in Havana (2016) N

The Liar (2013)

Time Trap (2017)

Wild Kratts (2012)

April 16th

The 15:17 to Paris (2018)

About Time (2013)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Father Figures (2017)

Footprints in the Sand (2011)

Game Night (2018)

La Femme (2016)

Rampage (2018)

Ready Player One (2018)

Wonder Wheel (2017)

April 17th

30 Days of Luxury (2016)

Because We’re Heading Out (2016)

Catfish (2010)

Jeopardy! (2 Collections)

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015)

My Dog is My Guide (2013)

Roh’s Beauty (2014)

The Walls of the Moon (2015)

Warda (2014)

April 18th

Abdo Mota (2012)

Siberia (2018)

April 19th

Club Friday To Be Continued – Friend & Enemy (1 Season)

Club Friday To Be Continued – The Promise (1 Season)

Space Jam (1996)

April 21st

An Affair to Die For (2019)

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (2019)

April 22nd

American Gangster (2007)

American Reunion (2012)

Apollo 13 (1993)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Definitely Maybe (2008)

Doomsday (2008)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Honey 2 (2011)

Lucy (2014)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010)

Notting Hill (1999)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

The Purge: Anarchy (2014)

Savages (2012)

This Is 40 (2012)

Wild Child (2008)

April 23rd

Fireflies (2013)

April 24th

A Mission in an Old Movie (2012)

Amar’s Hands (2011)

An Hour and a Half (2012)

The Consul’s Son (2011)

Love Station (2011)

The Martian (2015)

Omar and Salma 3 (2012)

P (2006)

April 25th

The Last Whistle (2019)

Summer in February (2013)

Wildling (2018)

