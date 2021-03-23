Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in April 2021

Here's our top picks for the month ahead

With April just around the corner, Netflix are adding a host of new TV shows and films to their platform.

From beloved romantic flicks, to easy-watching sitcoms and brand new reality shows, there’s plenty to add to your ‘Watch List’ in the month ahead.

Here’s our top picks joining Netflix in April:

April 1

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009) – Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams star in this 2009 sci-fi romance about a librarian who goes back in time to various points in his lover’s life.

– Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams star in this 2009 sci-fi romance about a librarian who goes back in time to various points in his lover’s life. Prank Encounters (Season 2) – Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo returns for a second season of his prank show.

– Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo returns for a second season of his prank show. Worn Stories (Season 1) – Based on a bestselling book, Worn Stories opens the closets of a diverse group of people to reveal a treasure-trove of tales about the meaning behind articles of clothing.

April 2

Concrete Cowboy (2021) – Idris Elba stars in this drama about a 15-year-old troubled teen from Detroit sent to live with his father in Philadelphia.

– Idris Elba stars in this drama about a 15-year-old troubled teen from Detroit sent to live with his father in Philadelphia. The Serpent (Limited Series) – This BBC and Netflix co-production is based on the true story of the notorious killer during the 70s, who became the world’s most-wanted man.

April 5

Coded Bias (2020) – Documentary on Joy Buolamwini’s discovery of racial bias in facial recognition algorithms.

– Documentary on Joy Buolamwini’s discovery of racial bias in facial recognition algorithms. Family Reunion (Part 3) – When the McKellan family moves from Seattle to small-town Georgia, life down South — and traditional grandparents — challenge their big-city ways.

April 7

The Big Day (Collection 2) – For six engaged couples, happily ever after begins on a spectacular note in this eye-popping look at India’s multibillion-dollar wedding industry.

– For six engaged couples, happily ever after begins on a spectacular note in this eye-popping look at India’s multibillion-dollar wedding industry. The Wedding Coach (Season 1) – This reality series sees comedian Jamie Lee help couples survive the craziness of planning a wedding, with the help of some special guests.

– This reality series sees comedian Jamie Lee help couples survive the craziness of planning a wedding, with the help of some special guests. This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Limited Series) –Investigators revisit the cold case that saw two thieves steal millions of dollars worth of art from Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.

April 10

The Stand In (2020) – Drew Barrymore stars in this comedy about an actress employing a lookalike to take her place while she’s in rehab.

April 13

My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Limited Series) – Docu-series that documents a year in the lives of six elderly couples from around the world.

April 14

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1) N – New sitcom starring Jamie Foxx.

April 16

The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017) – The Zookeeper’s Wife tells the account of keepers of the Warsaw Zoo, Jan and Antonina Zabinski, who helped save hundreds of people and animals during the Nazi invasion.

April 23

Shadow and Bone (Season 1) – Sinister forces plot against a young soldier after she reveals a magical power that may unite her world.

April 30 Things Heard and Seen (2021) – Horror starring Amanda Seyfried and James Norton based on the novel All Things Cease to Appear.