Here’s how much this year’s Love Island contestants were making before they entered the villa

It’s no secret that Love Island contestants earn mega money once they finish their stint on the dating show.

A lot of contestants don’t return to their day jobs after leaving the villa, and some past Islanders have built monumentally successful careers from the show.

But how much were they all making before they joined this year’s cast? Here are the estimated earnings of each Islander prior to entering the villa:

Dami Hope

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dami Hope (@damihope)

Dublin native Dami Hope is definitely a fan favourite Islander this year due to his unproblematic, carefree attitude.

The 26-year-old is a senior microbiologist who “specialises in conducting studies and research, focusing on micro-organisms.”

Before he entered the villa, Dami was reportedly earning around €36,683 per year.

Andrew Le Page

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴀɴᴅʀᴇᴡ ʟᴇ ᴘᴀɢᴇ (@andrewlepage)

Andrew Le Page is originally from Guernsey, but is currently living in Dubai.

The 27-year-old works as a real estate agent and his estimated base salary per annum is €58,227.

However, this figure doesn’t include commission from when he makes a sale, so the actual figure could be higher.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (@ekinsuofficial)

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is a Turkish actress who splits her time between London and Istanbul.

The 27-year-old is estimated to earn around €18,632 per episode for her work on Turkish soap opera ‘Kuzey Yildiz’.

The Essex native boasted one of the highest Instagram followings before she entered the villa (340,000), which could equate to €1,000 per sponsored post.

Davide Sanclimenti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davide Sanclimenti (@davidesancli)

Davide Sanclimenti has an MA in Finance and Banking, and runs his own electronic shisha business – his only source of earnings so far.

The Rome native’s company supply shisha devices to bars and clubs in North England.

From his business, the “Italian Stallion” rakes in an estimated €33,771 yearly.

Paige Thorne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Thorne (@paigethornex)

Paige Thorne has worked as an NHS paramedic for the last two years.

From this, she earns an estimated salary of €35,634, however, if she chooses to return to her job as a key worker she could be earning €46,581 in five years.

The 24-year-old currently has 300,000 Instagram followers, so could potentially become an influencer after leaving the villa.

Luca Bish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luca Bish (@lucabish)

Fishmonger Luca Bish has a degree in Fishing and Fisheries Sciences & Management.

The 23-year-old currently works as a fishmonger in his hometown of Brighton where he earns an estimated €27,250 per year.

This makes him the lowest-earning Islander prior to entering the villa.

Gemma Owen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GEMMA OWEN (@gemowen_1)

Gemma Owen has competed for England as a dressage rider since she was 11, and apparently has a clear determination to win.

It is thought that the 19-year-old earns approximately €17,468 per win, and she also founded her own swimwear brand OG Beachwear, which reportedly made a loss in the last financial year.

Gemma had an Instagram following of 82,000 before entering the villa, meaning she could have been earning up to €800 per sponsored post.

Amber Beckford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Beckford (@amberbeckford)

Amber Beckford worked as a nanny before entering the Love Island villa.

The 24-year-old said she was “basically a mother” who turns a few heads at the school gates.

She has an estimated annual salary of €33,305.

Ikenna Ekwonna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ikenna Ekwonna (@ikenna._)

Ikenna Ekwonna works in pharmaceutical sales in his hometown of Nottingham.

The 23-year-old holds a degree in Biomed Science.

It is estimated that he earns around €29,113 a year as a graduate, but can expect that figure to double as he advances through his career.

Indiyah Pollack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indiyah Polack (@1ndiyah)

Indiyah Pollack worked as a waitress before entering the Love Island villa.

Her estimated yearly wages are €26,126, although she had 28,000 followers on Instagram before Love Island meaning she could have charged €430 per sponsored post.

Indiyah’s following has impressively jumped from 28,000 to 181,000 since the show premiered, and she could be another that has her eye on an influencer gig after leaving the villa.

Jacques O’Neill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacques O’Neill (@jacques9oneill_)

Jacques O’Neill is a professional rugby player, so it’s no surprise he is this year’s highest earner.

The Cumbria native plays for Castleford Tigers in the Betfred Super League.

The 23-year-old made his professional debut at the age of 20, and his salary is estimated to be between €104,808 and €163,035 per year.

Tasha Ghouri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tasha Amber Ghouri (@tashaghouri)

Tasha is a professional dancer, but on Thursday she revealed to new boy Charlie that most of her earnings stem from modelling gigs.

Tasha has modelled for Pull & Bear, Missguided, Pretty Little Thing and Boux Avenue, and in 2021, she went viral for modelling a pair of earrings for ASOS while wearing her cochlear implant.

As she takes on a variety of jobs, her estimated wages haven’t been calculated.