Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 National Television Awards

The 2022 National Television Awards will take place tomorrow, October 13 at London’s OVO Arena, Wembley.

Comedian Joel Dommett will host the awards show for the second time, after taking over from David Walliams last year.

The NTAs, which celebrate the best of British television from the past year, are voted for by the general public.

A host of famous faces will begin lining out on the NTAs Red Carpet from 5pm.

The awards ceremony will air live on ITV and ITV Hub from 8pm.

Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder and Someone You Loved signer Lewis Capaldi are set to perform at the event.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

New Drama

Heart Stopper

This Is Going To Hurt

Time

Trigger Point

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing

The Masked Singer

Authored Documentary

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

Tom Parker: Inside My Head

Returning Drama

Bridgerton

Call the Midwife

Peaky Blinders

The Split

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Graham Norton

Factual Entertainment

Clarkson’s Farm

Gogglebox

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

The Great British Bake Off

Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton

Nicola Walker as Hannah in The Split

Vicky McClure as Lana Washington in Trigger Point

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Taskmaster

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnderes

Emmerdale

Neighbours

Expert

Jay Blades

Kaleb Cooper

Martin Lewis

Sir David Attenborough

Serial Drama Performance

Gillian Wright as Jean Slater in EastEnders

Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale

Paige Sandhu as Meena Jutla in Emmerdale

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders

Quiz Game Show

Beat the Chasers

In For A Penny

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

The 1% Club

Rising Star

Charitha Chandran as Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring in Heartstopper

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson in Heartstopper

Paddy Bever as Max Turner in Coronation Street

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Comedy

After Life

Derry Girls

Not Going Out

Sex Education

Talent Show Judge

Anton Du Beke

David Walliams

Mo Gilligan

RuPaul

