Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly joins Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly is set to appear on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The 19-year-old has a huge social media following, and often shares hilarious videos with her famous father on the popular app TikTok – which she has over 9.5 million followers on.

Speaking about her appearance on the show, Tilly said: “I’m so excited and grateful to be joining the Strictly family!”

“I’m always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet! I’m going to put my heart and soul into this and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on and show my Dad how it’s really done!”

“Bring on the glitz, glamour and sequins!” she added.

Like her father, Tilly is a talented chef, and has her very own cooking show on CBBC called Matilda And The Ramsay Bunch.

The father-daughter duo also regularly appeared in a cooking segment on This Morning called Big Chef, Little Chef.

Tilly is the ninth celeb to be confirmed for the upcoming series.

She joins the already confirmed line-up of McFly star Tom Fletcher, comedian Robert Webb, Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite and CBBC host Rhys Stephenson.

Presenter AJ Odudu, Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies, former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn and BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker are also set to appear on the popular dance series.