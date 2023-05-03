Good news for fans of The Diplomat on Netflix

Netflix’s hit new serie The Diplomat has officially been renewed for a second season.

The political thriller, starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell, is one of the top trending shows on the streaming giant right now.

The official synopsis for the series reads: “In the midst of an international crisis, a career diplomat lands in a high-profile job she’s unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future.”

Jinny Howe, vice president of Netflix’s drama series, said in a statement: “Fans around the world are loving every minute of ‘The Diplomat’s’ gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell’s powerful performance as Kate Wyler.”

“After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can’t wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams and Keri Russell have in store for Season 2.”

Debora Cahn, creator and showrunner for the series, added: “We had such a great time making ‘The Diplomat,’ it’s a thrill to see how much people are enjoying it. We’re so glad we get to do it again!”