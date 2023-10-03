Gogglebox star confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2024

Gogglebox star Stephen Webb has signed up for the upcoming season of Dancing On Ice.

The 52-year-old and his partner Daniel Lustig quit the popular Channel 4 show earlier this month to ­pursue “other opportunities”.

He is now set to swap the sofa for the ice-skating rink when Dancing On Ice returns to our screens in January 2024.

Stephen is the seventh celebrity to be announced for Dancing On Ice, joining the previously announced Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire, Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE, World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney, actress and singer Hannah Spearritt and Love Island star Amber Davies.

Back for a sparkling new series, the greatest show on ice promises more glitz, glamour and show stopping performances as the celebrities brave it all to learn this dangerous discipline. But who has what it takes to master the skill and steps and lift the trophy at the end of the series?