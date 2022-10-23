Glee star breaks their silence after winning The Masked Dancer

The final of The Masked Dancer took place on Saturday night.

Pearly King came in third place overall, and was revealed to be former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli.

Onomatopoeia, who came in second, was unmasked as Australian actor Adam Garcia.

Scissors was crowed the winner of the show, and it was revealed that Glee star Heather Morris was behind the wacky costume.

The actress, who played Brittany Pierce in the musical series, has since taken to Instagram to break her silence on “the biggest secret” she’s “ever had to keep”.

She wrote: “The day has come for me to share the biggest secret I’ve ever had to keep! Yes you super smarty pants fans guessed it…I am SCISSORS on this seasons Masked Dancer UK!” “And guess what!!?? This cutting edge character Scissors won!!!!! AHHHH!!!!!There’s so much more to come and share with you, but for now..head to my stories for some behind the scenes footage from rehearsals!!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Morris (@heatherrelizabethh)