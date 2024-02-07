First look: The islanders are treated to a surprise musical performance on tonight’s Love Island: All Stars

The islanders will be treated to a surprise musical performance during tonight’s episode of Love Island: All Stars.

Anton gets a text and reads: “Islanders, It’s time to get glam because tonight the villa will host a VIP performance from an International Superstar. #Rewind #FillMeIn”

The villa goes wild, as super fan Anton screams: “Craig David, Craig David, Craig David!”

Later that night, international superstar Craig David makes his long awaited return to the Love Island Villa.

With an epic performance that will go down in Love Island history, the singer-songwriter puts on quite the show for the Island.

Tonight’s show will also see Joanna’s head get turned after the dramatic recoupling on Tuesday evening.

Joanna pulls Arabella up to the terrace for a girls chat, after Chris’ speech has left Joanna questioning what’s next.

Joanna says: “I just feel like I don’t know what to think about me and Chris…he’s got such a big jokey personality but sometimes I’m like, what’s the real you? And the speech…as much as he thought through the speech it was sarcastic and a showman personality…”

Arabella says: “If his energy is already grating on you now, imagine it a year down the line. This should be honeymoon amazing…”

Her head spinning, Joanna says: “Plot twist…Callum is so nice. So genuine and so lovely…”

The next day, Joanna acts on her impulses and pulls Callum for a chat.

Joanna says: “I’ll be honest, I’m going to expose my game. Just wanted to pull you for a chat…”

As the two get along, Georgia S and Chris spot them from the other side of the Villa.