First Look: Liberty and Jake discuss their split on Love Island before making BIG decision

The pair will go on their final date despite breaking up just hours before

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish will make a big decision on tonight’s Love Island.

During Thursday night’s episode, the couple decided to go their separate ways after Liberty questioned whether Jake really loves her.

Tonight, the pair will be invited on their final date, despite breaking up just hours beforehand.

Liberty wakes up to a text which reads: “Liberty and Jake. Please get ready to leave the villa for your final date. #makeorbreak.”

After reading the text to Jake, he says: “I think it would be silly not to go on a date. It’s entirely up to you.”

The pair decide to go out on their date and take to the seas on a luxurious boat, and Jake tells Lib: “Here we are then. Our perfect date we’ve always spoken about. You look beautiful today.”

The 21-year-old replies: “Thank you. You look nice as well. How do you feel?”

Jake says: “It’s a tricky one really. I didn’t think I’d be coming on a date with the one I thought was the one.”

Liberty admits: “I don’t know what happened along the way but the spark just faded.”

Jake then responds: “On my behalf I felt the affection died out. That’s a big thing for me and that’s nothing against you as a person.”

Liberty adds: “I’m not going to lie – I did fall in love with you. And at one point I thought I had found the one but once the honeymoon passes you start seeing the cracks.”

Later, the pair arrive back at the villa with some big news to share.

Liberty asks their fellow Islanders: “Do you all want to gather around the fire pit?”

According to a report published by the MailOnline today, Liberty and Jake will tell the Islanders that they’ve decided to leave the villa.

When contacted for a comment, a Love Island spokesperson told Goss.ie: “We won’t be commenting on speculation around tonight’s episode. All will be revealed later.”

Liberty and Jake’s departure from the villa means the remaining couples Millie and Liam, Faye and Teddy, Kaz and Tyler, and Chloe and Toby will be in Monday’s final.

Viewers will vote for their favourite couple to win the series, with a £50,000 cash prize up for grabs.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.