First celebrity confirmed for upcoming season of Dancing On Ice

The first celebrity contestant has been confirmed for the upcoming season of Dancing On Ice.

The popular ITV show will return to our screens in January 2024.

On Tuesday morning, it was revealed that world champion boxer Ricky Hatton will be taking to the ice-rink.

Sharing the news on This Morning, Ricky said: “If I can hold my nerve in the boxing ring I should be able to hold my nerve in the ice rink. I like setting new challenges and keeping myself busy!”

While the rest of the line-up has not yet been announced, a few famous faces have been linked to the upcoming series.

According to reports, Gogglebox star Stephen Webb has signed up for the show, and former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson is “in talks” to appear on it.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield previously hosted the show, but it is understood Phillip will be replaced by Stephen Mulhern for the 2024 series – following his affair scandal.