Popular TV personality ‘joins Dancing On Ice line-up’

Gogglebox star Stephen Webb has reportedly signed up for the upcoming season of Dancing On Ice.

The 52-year-old and his partner Daniel Lustig quit the popular Channel 4 show earlier this month to ­pursue “other opportunities”.

According to The UK Sun, Stephen will swap his sofa for skates when the ITV ice-skating competition returns to our screens.

A TV insider told the outlet: “Many Gogglebox stars face a dilemma at some point. Many of them develop profiles in their own right and inevitably receive offers to appear on other shows.”

“If they do go on other things they are making official their transition to celebrity, and Gogglebox reviewers are meant to be regular members of the public.”

“Stephen had very much developed his own profile. It wasn’t a surprise he received other offers, though no one would have necessarily guessed he’d be doing Dancing On Ice.”

It comes after Stephen announced his departure from the UK version of Gogglebox, after ten years on the show.

He wrote on Instagram: “After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox. We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities.”

Stephen thanked Channel 4 for letting him be part of the “amazing, funny and heartwarming show”, and also thanked fans for their “support over the years”.