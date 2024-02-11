Ad
Fans react to Casey and Eve’s ‘spat’ on Love Island: All Stars

Fans have taken to X to react to Casey and Eve’s “spat” during Sunday night’s episode.

During tonight’s episode, viewers of the show saw the pair’s connection in question.

After hearing rumours floating around the villa, that Casey said there was “no spark” between him and Eve, Eve attempted to set the record straight and pulled him for a chat on the terrace.

ITV

Previously in the night, following a chat with Casey and Tom, Callum pulls Sophie for a chat to update her on the situation.

Speaking about Eve, Callum said: “He’s just wondering if that can be a real thing. I think he’s going to speak to her anyway and have a conversation with her.”

Wanting to give her best friend a heads up, Sophie pulled Eve and Jess for a chat on the terrace.

ITV

Sophie said: “I’ve just been informed something…basically Casey is now saying he doesn’t know if him and Eve can work on the outside.”

Eve says: “What? To me he literally says completely different…”

Eve then pulled Casey for a chat and attempted to call him out.

ITV

She also asked Callum to join them on the terrace to set the record straight.

Fans have now taken to their social media to comment on the awkward altercation.

The pair were then eliminated from the show, after receiving the fewest amount of public votes.

Love Island: All Stars continues at 9pm on Monday, February 12 on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two.

