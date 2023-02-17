Fans are all saying the same thing about Love Island’s Jessie after Casa Amor recoupling

The Casa Amor recoupling took place on Thursday night – and it was one of the most dramatic viewers have ever seen.

It some couple’s reunite – including Casey O’Gorman and Claudia Fogarty, Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall, and Tom Clare and Samie Elishi.

Elsewhere, some new couples were formed as Kai Fagan chose to recouple with Sanam Harrinanan; Olivia Hawkins decided to recouple with Maxwell Samuda; and Tanya Manhenga chose to recouple with Martin Akinoda, leaving Shaq Muhammad single.

The recoupling that broke Love Island fans’ hearts the most was that of Will Young and Jessie Wynter.

Much to their delight, Will and Jessie both remained single after Casa Amor.

However, after reuniting with one another, Will revealed he had been disloyal to Jessie with bombshell Layla Al-Momani.

The TikTok farmer told Jessie: “It’s been a massive struggle and I honestly feel like the worst human,” before he burst into tears, with her assuring him that “It’s ok”.

Love Island host Maya Jama posed the question: “Jessie, how do you feel right now?”

The Australian bombshell said: “I hope you’re okay, Will,” before assuring him “No it’s ok, you don’t need to be sorry. It’s fine.”

“Honestly, it’s fine. I actually just don’t have any really words right now.”

Jessie continued: “I really didn’t think you would’ve done that.”

Turning her attention towards Layla, the Australian bombshell said: “And Layla, I’m sorry you got in the middle of everything. You’re a gorgeous girl.”

Fans have since praised her for holding herself so well during the difficult situation.

One TikTok user penned: “So much respect for her, keeping it calm in front of everyone and not hating on Layla,” while a second said: “The fact she made sure Layla was ok and she complimented her just shows how kind Jessie is.”

A third said: “The fact Jessie was still making sure he was ok after tho it was honestly so cute,” and a fourth wrote: “I love her so much she is so genuine.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

